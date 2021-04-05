US consumer watchdog eyes rules to prevent foreclosures

Last year, the federal government suspended foreclosures and evictions for mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration as the coronavirus pandemic left millions of people unemployed. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac did the same for borrowers in single-family homes with loans backed by the two mortgage buyers. The initiatives offered borrowers relief for up to one year and suspended late charges and penalties.

As of February, nearly 3 million U.S. homeowners were behind on their home loans, with about 2.1 million mortgages in forbearance and at least 90 days late, according to the CFPB. If current trends continue, there still may be 1.7 million such loans by September, the CFPB said.