US charges suspect linked to notorious ransomware gang

The Justice Department says that between January 2020 and the present, LockBit members have conducted at least 1,000 ransomware attacks — in which hackers hold victims' data hostage through encryption until a sum is paid — in the U.S. and around the world. Prosecutors said the hackers made at least $100 million in ransom demands and extracted tens of millions of dollars in payments.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement that the arrest was the “result of over two-and-a-half-years of investigation into the LockBit ransomware group.”

According to court documents made public Thursday, Canadian law enforcement searched Vasiliev's home and discovered a file named “TARGETLIST” on a device. One of the victims named on that list was a business in New Jersey, where the Justice Department filed the case, the documents say.

Law enforcement did another search in October, when they said they found on a laptop computer an open tab pointed to a site called “LockBit LOGIN.”

