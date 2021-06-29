US Catholic school association seeks rebound from grim year

“We had low infection rates... very few documented cases (of COVID-19) on site,” he said. “We showed we could have kids in class and still be safe – and that seems to have been respected by parents.”

Of the 209 Catholic schools that closed or were consolidated last year, the biggest impact was felt by urban communities and non-Catholic families, the NCEA said. In its latest annual report, it expressed regret, saying the closure of Catholic schools in underserved areas eliminates “pathways of opportunity” for the affected families.

To curtail such closures, the NCEA will need the help of philanthropic donors, Snyder said.

Among dioceses in major cities, Las Vegas was the only one where enrollment in Catholic schools increased by more the 2% last year, the NCEA said.

Conversely, Catholic school enrollment decreased by more than 8% in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The overall enrollment drop was 8.1% at the 4,812 Catholic elementary schools, and 2.5% at the 1,169 secondary schools.

The reduction in school staffing – including teachers and administrators – was relatively modest at 2.3%, due in part to the availability of the federal Paycheck Protection Program in the spring of 2020.

Snyder said the NCEA wouldn’t know until September whether Catholic schools collectively have been able to halt the enrollment decline.

“I believe it’s possible,” he said. “I’m optimistic that with the right resources and people, Catholic schools can grow.”

