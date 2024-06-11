US captain Tyler Adams to have limited role in friendly against Brazil

“Tyler will be available to play limited minutes and my guess is it’s under 45 minutes that he’s able to play,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Tuesday.

Sargent, 24, scored 16 goals in 26 league games with Norwich in England’s second-tier League Championship but finished the season while playing with foot swelling. Sargent and Adams both missed Saturday's 5-1 friendly loss to Colombia.

“Josh is progressing well,” Berhalter said. “He won’t take part in this game.”

The U.S. has lost 11 straight games against Brazil and is 1-18 against the Selecao, winning 1-0 in a semifinal match at the 1998 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The loss to Colombia was the Americans' first by four goals since 2016.

“The natural tendency would be to say, OK, now it’s only about the result. But the reality is it is a friendly game. We are preparing for a tournament,” Berhalter said. “We have to be brave and we have to continue with our plan. And, obviously, a lot of pressure from the outside after a 5-1 defeat at home but, again, it's about preparing this group for a Copa America."

At the Copa America, the U.S. opens against Bolivia on June 23 at Arlington, Texas, faces Panama four days later and Uruguay on July 1 at Kansas City, Missouri.

Berhalter deflected a question on whether the U.S. must achieve certain results for him to keep his job for the 2026 World Cup.

“I don’t think I’m the right person to answer that question but what I would say is that we do see this as a building block," he said. “We see this group as a talented group, a group that’s able to do good things.

'I think this group is really talented. I think we can beat top teams, but we have to go show it," he added. “We’ve talked a lot about doing it and for us. It’s really about the performance, going out there and having a solid performance that you putting yourself in position to actually go ahead and win.”

