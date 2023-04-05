US beats Japan 7-1 to open women’s world hockey championship

Also in Group A, Canada faced Switzerland in the night game. Earlier in Group B, Jenniina Nylund had three goals to help Finland rout France 14-1.

Haruka Toko opened the scoring for Japan at 8:14 of the first period. Megan Keller tied it at 9:29, and Carpenter made it 2-1 on a power play with 5:14 left in the first period. Carpenter and Taylor Heise added goals early in the second.