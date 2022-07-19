US beats Canada for W Championship title, '24 Olympic berth

The game was a rematch of the Olympic semifinal a year ago in Tokyo. Canada edged the United States 1-0 on a late penalty kick to advance to the final, its first victory over the Americans in 20 years.

The Canadians went on to win the gold medal on a penalty shootout with Sweden. The U.S. team finished with the bronze.

Alyssa Naeher was in goal for the United States instead of Casey Murphy, who started the last game at the tournament. Defender Emily Fox also returned to the lineup from COVID-19 protocol.

Temperatures hovered in the low 90s at the start of the match at Estadio BBVA. Sheridan had a big save in the 31st minute when Mallory Pugh made a break down the right side and took a hard shot at the goal.

She made another in the 45th, with an assist from teammate Kadeisha Buchanan, on Sophia Smith's scramble to score at the goal line. Smith had another chance in the 64th, but it went wide.

Canada had a flurry of late opportunities, including a header from Jordyn Huitema that went wide.

Kalyssa van Zanten scored in the 102nd minute to give Jamaica the edge in the earlier game. Van Zanten, who plays for Notre Dame, came into the game as a substitute in the 99th minute and scored on a well-placed pass from Drew Spence.

“I talked to her before she goes in and told her there's a goal in those boot and she nodded to me and it gave her some confidence,” said Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson, who just took over the Reggae Girlz early last month amid upheaval.

Costa Rica had perhaps the best opportunity in the first half when Melissa Herrera faced Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer alone, but her shot when wide left.

Rocky Rodriguez, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League, hit the post with a shot in stoppage time, and the game went to overtime.

Costa Rica fell to the United States 3-0 in the semifinals, while Jamaica lost to Canada 3-0. Jamaica and Costa Rica have each been to the World Cup once before.

The United States has been to every World Cup since the tournament started in 1991. The Americans have four titles, including the last two in 2015 and 2019.

