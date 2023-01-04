US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis

“I think Madi really set the tone with her match,” Pegula said. “I think I did everything really well today. I could feel it. Some days you come out firing and you feel really good. I was honestly trying to settle myself down because I was seeing the ball really well today.”

Matteo Berrettini beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to give Italy a 2-1 lead over Poland in the Brisbane City Final before Poland won the fourth singles match to level it at 2-2 to send it to a deciding mixed doubles.

Earlier, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland leveled the tie by beating Italian Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 after Lorenzo Musetti gave Italy the early lead by defeating Daniel Michalski 6-1, 6-1.

“I’m happy that even though Martina came back and played a really good second set I was able to finish it,” Swiatek, who was up 4-0 in the second set, said.

“I’ll be ready for mixed if it’s a tie and for sure I’ll be cheering (during the other singles matches) but yesterday I was so stressed (watching), I don’t know how you guys in the stands do it, it was so tough.”

And in the third city final in Perth, Western Australia, Croatia and Greece were level at 1-1 ahead of the two remaining singles matches and a scheduled mixed doubles.

Donna Vekic beat Despina Papamichail 6-2, 6-0 to put Croatia ahead before Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7 (4), 7-5 on his sixth match point.

The three city final winners and the next best-ranked team will play in Sydney from Friday to Sunday to determine the tournament champion.

