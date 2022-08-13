springfield-news-sun logo
US beats Austria 7-0, improves to 3-0 in world junior

USA's Matthew Coronato (15) hits the post as Austria's goalie Leon Sommer (1) tries to make a save during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship.

Matt Coronato, Red Savage and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the defending champion Americans. Andrew Oke stopped 11 shots in the first two periods and Remington Keopple made four saves in the third.

The U.S. will finish Group A play Sunday against Sweden.

Also Saturday, Canada faced the Czech Republic in Group A, and Germany played Switzerland in Group B.

USA's Matt Knies (89) is checked by Austria's Finn van Ee (15) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

USA's Red Savage (20), Riley Duran (8), Charlie Stramel (23) and Jacob Truscott (17) celebrate a goal against Austria during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

USA's Red Savage (20), Riley Duran (8), Charlie Stramel (23) and Jacob Truscott (17) celebrate a goal against Austria during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

USA's Brett Berard (21) reaches for the rebound from Austria goalie Leon Sommer (1) as Maximillian Preiml (8) defends during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

USA's Brett Berard (21) reaches for the rebound from Austria goalie Leon Sommer (1) as Maximillian Preiml (8) defends during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

USA's Thomas Bordeleau (9) and Carter Mazur (34) celebrate a goal against Austria during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

USA's Thomas Bordeleau (9) and Carter Mazur (34) celebrate a goal against Austria during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

United States' Carter Mazur (34) tries to screen Austria goalie Leon Sommer (1) during the third period an IIHF junior world hockey championships game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

United States' Carter Mazur (34) tries to screen Austria goalie Leon Sommer (1) during the third period an IIHF junior world hockey championships game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

