US auto sales to fall a bit in 3Q, even with September gains

Still, General Motors managed to lead the industry for the quarter, selling more than 555,000 vehicles, a 24% increase over last year. The company said it saw improved semiconductor supplies, more stable production and increased inventory on dealer lots during the quarter.

GM said sales of its Bolt electric sedan and utility vehicles more than tripled to almost 15,000 combined, so it will increase production for global distribution to 44,000 this year. The company couldn't sell Bolts much of last year due to a recall for battery fires.

Hyundai also reported a sales increase for the quarter, 3.3%, as did Volkswagen, up 12%. But Toyota sold 7.1% fewer vehicles than in last year's third quarter, and Honda was off nearly 36% from a year ago. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, reported a 6% decline, while Nissan was off nearly 23%.

“Although inventory levels should slowly pick up as improvements are made to the microchip supply chain, additional headwinds such as rising interest rates, inflation and looming economic uncertainty threaten to offset much of this progress,” said Jessica Caldwell, an executive director for Edmunds.

Most automakers were scheduled to report sales on Monday. Ford is to release its figures on Tuesday.

Telsa reported that its global sales during the quarter rose 35% compared to the second quarter as the company's huge factory in China got past supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions. The electric vehicle and solar panel company said Sunday it sold 343,830 cars and SUVs in the third quarter compared with 254,695 deliveries made from April through June. But its sales fell short of analyst expectations.

Tesla does not break out sales by country or region.