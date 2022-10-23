springfield-news-sun logo
US Army reports 'barricade situation' at base outside DC

19 minutes ago
U.S. Army officials say a “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to a base outside the nation’s capital

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation's capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.

The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded "to a barricade situation" Sunday morning.

“The situation is ongoing, & we cannot comment further at this time,” the base tweeted.

It provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Washington.

