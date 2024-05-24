BreakingNews
Springfield Eatly reopens for season, offers new menu items, covered tent outdoor seating

US announces $275M in new military assistance for Ukraine

The Biden administration has, as expected, announced an additional $275 million in military aid for Ukraine as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced on Friday an additional $275 million in military aid for Ukraine as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the package, which was previewed on Thursday by two U.S. officials, "is part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia's assault near Kharkiv."

“Assistance from previous packages has already made it to the front lines, and we will move this new assistance as quickly as possible so the Ukrainian military can use it to defend their territory and protect the Ukrainian people,” Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine in its defense of its freedom,” he said.

The package includes high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, munitions as well 155 mm and 105 mm high-demand artillery rounds. Additional items in the aid package include Javelin and AT-4 antitank systems; antitank mines, tactical vehicles, small arms and ammunition for those weapons.

With this latest package, the U.S. has now provided almost $51 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to erase most of its losses for...
2
Ex-CIA officer accused of spying for China expected to plead guilty in...
3
Memorial Day travelers withstand higher prices in the hurry to kick off...
4
Caleb Carr, military historian and author of best-selling novel "The...
5
Djokovic loses Geneva semi and goes to French Open with no titles in...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top