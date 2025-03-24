US and Russian negotiators launch ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia

U.S. and Russian negotiators are holding talks in Saudi Arabia on a partial ceasefire in Ukraine, hours after a round of negotiations between U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators
A resident cleans up the damaged apartment in a multi-storey house after Russia's night drone attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A resident cleans up the damaged apartment in a multi-storey house after Russia's night drone attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Nation & World
34 minutes ago
X

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. and Russian negotiators on Monday sat down for talks in Saudi Arabia on a partial ceasefire in Ukraine, hours after a round of negotiations between U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators, Russian news reports said.

The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies said the negotiations began in Riyadh. The meeting is expected to be followed by another contact between U.S. and Ukrainian teams.

The separate meetings are set to discuss details of a pause in long-range attacks against energy facilities and civilian infrastructure and a halt on attacks in the Black Sea to ensure safe commercial shipping.

Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle Wednesday to a limited ceasefire after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the countries' leaders, but the parties have offered different views of what targets would be off-limits to attack.

While the White House said “energy and infrastructure” would be covered, the Kremlin declared that the agreement referred more narrowly to “energy infrastructure.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would also like railways and ports to be protected.

Russia launched a barrage of drones across Ukraine overnight into Sunday that killed at least seven people, including a father and his 5-year-old daughter in Kyiv.

“There must be more pressure on Russia to stop this terror,” Zelenskyy said in a statement, adding that it “depends on all our partners — the U.S., Europe, and others around the world.”

Zelenskyy has emphasized that Ukraine is open to a full, 30-day ceasefire that Trump has proposed, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a complete ceasefire conditional on a halt of arms supplies to Kyiv and a suspension of Ukraine’s military mobilization — demands rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected “some real progress” at the talks in Saudi Arabia, “particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries, and from that you’ll naturally gravitate into a full-on shooting ceasefire.”

A resident watches as his neighbour cleans up the damaged apartment in a multi-storey house after a Russia's night drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the damaged apartment in a multi-storey house after Russia's night drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following a Russian attack in near Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A body of a person lies on a street after a Russian drone strike on residential neighbourhood on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers carry a body of a person killed by a Russian drone strike in a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill at least 25 in Gaza, as Egypt...
2
Gérard Depardieu's trial on sexual assault charges is starting in...
3
Comedian's jokes about an Indian state leader are being investigated as...
4
Families of victims mark 10 years since Germanwings plane crashed in...
5
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after tech-fueled gains on...