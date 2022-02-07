US and Japan reach deal to make most steel imports tax-free

The deal with Japan would exclude the first 1.25 million metric tons of imported steel from the tax. That amount of steel is equal to the average that Americans imported from Japan in 2018 and 2019, effectively nullifying the tariffs while also allowing for taxes to be charged on any imports in excess of that sum.

“The deal we reached will strengthen America’s steel industry and ensure its workforce stays competitive, while also providing more access to cheaper steel and addressing a major irritant between the United States and Japan, one of our most important allies,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.