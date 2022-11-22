US and Chinese defense chiefs meet amid strained relations

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Austin assured Wei of Biden’s commitment to the “one China" policy.

Austin “underscored his opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo" and called on China to refrain from destabilizing actions toward Taiwan, Ryder said in a statement.

He also urged continuing talks on “reducing strategic risk, improving crisis communications, and enhancing operational safety," noting concerns over “dangerous behavior” by Chinese military aircraft “that increases the risk of an accident."

In a news conference, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Senior Col. Tan Kefei described Tuesday’s talks “as a concrete measure to implement the important consensus reached between Xi and Biden."

He said the meeting was “of great significance” for bringing China-U.S. relations “back to the track of healthy and stable development.”

But an official statement issued by China's Defense Ministry quoted Wei as saying, “The responsibility for the current situation facing China-U.S. relations is on the U.S. side, not on the Chinese side."

Wei said the issue of Taiwan was a “red line” over which China would brook no foreign interference. China’s military “has the backbone, the determination, the confidence and the ability to resolutely safeguard the unity of the motherland,” Wei said.

The Defense Ministry statement said the two sides also exchanged views over the South China Sea, Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, without giving details. The U.S. statement said Austin discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and noted that both Washington and Beijing “oppose the use of nuclear weapons or threats to use them."

Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith