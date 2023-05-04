US ambassador visits American Paul Whelan at Russian prison

"Paul has been wrongfully detained in Russia for more than four years, and his release remains an absolute priority," Ambassador Lynne Tracy wrote on Twitter. "The U.S. government will continue to engage Russian authorities on his case so Paul can come home as soon as possible."

Tracy did not comment on Whelan's condition or say what she discussed with the retired U.S. Marine, who was detained in 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage. Whelan and Washington deny he spied in Russia.