US ambassador to UN urges Mali to hold February elections

She said she is hopeful that Goita and other transitional officials listened to the 15-member Security Council mission and will put in place a timeline to the February elections.

However, after the meetings with the U.N. Security Council mission, Malian authorities said they want to organize days of consultations in December amongst Malian groups to determine a path toward elections. Some fear this may delay the elections.

The ambassador affirmed that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is interested in Africa.

“We are committed to this continent. We are engaging with the continent,” noting bright spots such as Niger, which experienced its first peaceful transfer of power to an elected president, and Ghana which has had ongoing democratic transitions of power.

While in Gabon, Thomas-Greenfield is meeting with President Ali Bongo Ondimba to discuss climate issues and congratulated him on the country’s recent election to a term on the Security Council.

Bongo will be attending the U.N conference on climate change, known as COP26, in Glasgow as a representative of the African, she said.

During her trips to the West African countries, Thomas-Greenfield also viewed the deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. to Mali and Gabon. The U.S. has also donated vaccines to Niger.

“This has been a very productive trip, one of a series of recent senior-level engagements in Africa, and I was proud to reaffirm our commitments with our partners in Mali, Niger and Gabon,” she said.