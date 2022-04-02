US agency acknowledges damage to dinosaur tracks in Utah

The report also noted that the agency should fill a vacancy for a regional paleontologist that has been vacant since 2018.

“To ensure this does not happen again, we will follow the recommendations in the assessment, seek public input, and work with the paleontology community as we collectively move forward on constructing boardwalks at the interpretive site,” the agency said.

That revised report should be done this summer.

“It’s good that we stopped more damage from happening,” said Jeremy Roberts, among those who sought to have the Bureau of Land Management pause the project. “But this will continue to plague the state until we get a paleontologist."