Urias wins his 8th straight decision, Dodgers top Giants 3-0

Vargas, ranked the No. 28 prospect in the game by Baseball America, served as designated hitter and made his presence felt in his first career plate appearance.

He lined an opposite-field, ground-rule double off Alex Cobb (3-6) in the second that scored Trayce Thompson and broke a scoreless tie. Vargas then stole third base on the next pitch. but was stranded.

In the fourth, he drove in the Dodgers’ second run with an infield single to third base, a play originally ruled a fielder’s choice when Max Muncy narrowly scored ahead of J.D. Davis’ throw home.

A sacrifice fly from Mookie Betts in the seventh made it 3-0.

Cobb gave up three runs and four hits over 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander hasn’t won since May 17 at Colorado.

ROSTER MOVES

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner (abdominal strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list and OF Joey Gallo, acquired Tuesday from the New York Yankees, joined the 26-man roster. Gallo was not in Wednesday’s lineup, but manager Dave Roberts said he anticipates playing him in left field against right-handers.

Giants: INF J.D. Davis, acquired from the New York Mets on Tuesday, was added to the active roster and OF Bryce Johnson was selected from Triple-A Sacramento. To make room, LHP Sam Long and INF Jason Vosler were optioned to Sacramento. Johnson, 26, started in center field Wednesday in his major league debut, and manager Gabe Kapler said he anticipated Johnson helping to shore up an outfield defense that has given the Giants problems. Davis started at third base is likely see time at first base and possibly the outfield.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF/OF Chris Taylor (left foot fracture) homered twice and drove in three runs while seeing time at second base and third base in a rehab game for Triple-A Oklahoma City. RHP Dustin May (Tommy John surgery) started the same game, going four innings and allowing one run on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts. … RHP Brusdar Graterol (right shoulder inflammation) hit 100 mph in his bullpen session Wednesday and Roberts said he was “very close” to coming off the injured list. … RHP Blake Treinen (right shoulder discomfort) pitched in a simulated game and he could begin a rehab assignment next.

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford (left knee inflammation) played in rehab games Tuesday and Wednesday for Sacramento, and Kapler mentioned Saturday as a potential day for Crawford to be activated.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA) takes the hill in Thursday’s series finale. He’s 0-1 in two starts against San Francisco this season and hasn’t made it through five innings in either one. Giants RHP Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78) will make his fourth appearance (third start) since returning from a left hamstring strain.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Craig Kimbrel reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater to end the baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) scores past San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) as umpire Cory Blaser watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis prepares to throw out Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Vargas, right, steals third base next to San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A patch honoring broadcaster Vin Scully is shown on the jersey of Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux before the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner throws out San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater at first base during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)