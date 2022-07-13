Urías stars as Orioles beat Cubs 4-2 for 9th straight win

The Cubs trailed 3-2 in the sixth and had Seiya Suzuki at third with one out. But Urías gloved Nico Hoerner’s liner inches off the ground and trotted to third to complete the double play.

Mateo went deep in the seventh against Brandon Hughes. It was his seventh homer of the season.

WORTH NOTING

The Orioles went 52-110 last season. According to STATS, they are the second big league team in history to lose 110-plus games one season and then have at least a nine-game win streak the following year. The Louisville Colonels went 27-111 in 1889 before posting win streaks of 12, 11 and 10 games in 1890.

MAKING MOVES

Baltimore claimed right-hander Louis Head off waivers from Miami earlier in the day and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Left-hander Kirk McCarty was designated for assignment.

OH BABY

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele came off the paternity list a day after he and his wife welcomed a son. He is scheduled to start on Wednesday. Right-hander Anderson Espinoza was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Austin Hays was back in right field after missing Sunday’s 9-5 win against the Angels with a sore right wrist. Manager Brandon Hyde said the injury hasn’t fully resolved itself but Hays will play through it.

UP NEXT

RHP Spenser Watkins (2-1, 4.15 ERA) faces Steele (3-5, 4.13 ERA) in Wednesday’s finale of the two-game series.

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Orioles won their ninth game in a row 4-2. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki swings into a single off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) hugs Jorge Mateo in the dugout after Mateo's home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)