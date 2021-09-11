Urías earns MLB-leading 17th win, Dodgers beat Padres 3-0

Musgrove gave up three runs and four hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked a season-high five.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Chris Taylor’s sacrifice fly scored Will Smith, who doubled and took third on Musgrove’s wild pitch.

The Padres had just two runners reach second base until the eighth. Blake Treinen gave up back-to-back, two-out singles to Ha-Seong Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr., putting the tying run at the plate. But Wil Myers struck out swinging to end the threat.

Former Dodger Manny Machado, who was booed heartily, went 0 for 3 with a walk. Tatis was 2 for 4 with two strikeouts in the Padres’ third straight loss.

Mired in an offensive slump, Taylor made two stellar defensive plays in center field. He had a snow-cone catch against Myers in the fourth and robbed Machado of a two-run homer at the wall to end the fifth.

Taylor nearly nabbed a third catch. A ball hit by Myers went off the tip of Taylor’s glove for a two-out double in the sixth.

San Diego fell into a tie with Cincinnati for the second NL wild card.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: SS Jake Cronenworth got hit on his left hand by a pitch in the third and later left the game.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw is expected to start Monday against Arizona and pitch four innings. He's been on the injured list since July 7 with elbow inflammation. ... LHP Danny Duffy (forearm) threw a bullpen.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack (7-6, 4.95 ERA) makes his third start since returning from the IL.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (13-3, 2.31) is unbeaten in eight career starts against the Padres, going 4-0 with a 1.54 ERA. The Dodgers are 6-2 in those games.

___

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor hits a sacrifice fly to left field during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. Will Smith scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth (9) reacts after getting hit by a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor (3) catches a fly ball hit by San Diego Padres' Manny Machado during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham misses a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption San Diego Padres' Manny Machado flies out to center during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis