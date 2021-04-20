Urías dominates as Dodgers pull out 1-0 win over Mariners

It appeared Urías was in line for one more inning at just 88 pitches — 68 for strikes — but manager Dave Roberts went to Victor González in the eighth. Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save to complete the one-hittter.

The Mariners needed a good start from Gonzales (1-2) after burning through their bullpen in recent days. Seattle's ace started the season with two poor outings, but seemed to rediscover a working formula last week against Baltimore.

Gonzales allowed two hits and struck out six. He retired the final 13 batters he faced following Seager’s RBI single in the third inning.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR RETURNS

Seattle welcomed back AL rookie of the year Kyle Lewis, who made his season debut after spending the first few weeks on the injured list with a bone bruise in his right knee suffered late in spring training.

Lewis walked in his first plate appearance of the season and was 0-for-3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Mookie Betts was out of the lineup after getting hit on the right forearm by a pitch a night earlier, but Roberts doesn’t expect it to be a long-term issue. Roberts said X-rays on Betts’ arm were negative.

Mariners: Ty France, who got hit on the right forearm by a pitch in Monday’s game, struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. ... Seattle optioned OF Braden Bishop to its alternate training site to open a roster spot for Lewis.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Open a four-game series on Thursday against San Diego, with Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.00 ERA) on the mound. Buehler allowed two runs over six innings in a no-decision last week against the Padres.

Mariners: At Boston on Thursday, with Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.72) starting the opener. Dunn allowed one run on two hits over five innings in a win over Baltimore in his last start.

