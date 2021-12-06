Unvaccinated Italians face new restrictions as holidays near

They are also the same age group that is now being hardest hit by the virus, according to Silvio Brusaferro, head of Italy’s National Health Institute.

Also starting Monday, people must have a health pass to access local public transportation and stay in hotels — that can be acquired also with a negative recent test. In Milan, the prefect said health passes will be checked before people are allowed onto the subway or buses.

With the holiday shopping season heating up, many cities including Rome and Milan have ordered mask mandates even outdoors.

Public health officials say vaccinations, along with prudent public behavior including wearing masks in crowds, are key to reducing infection levels as winter weather pushes more activities indoors. They credit Italy's relatively high level of immunization as one reason that the infection curve is not as steep as last winter, when broad restrictions were imposed with the spread of the delta variant.

“It is clear that after two years of the pandemic, we cannot easily close schools to physical classes and shut down economic activity,'' said Gianni Rezza, the health ministry's director of prevention.

”Therefore, you can try to keep the virus spread down with measures that are sustainable, and with proper use of the health pass. Then the big bet is on the vaccinations," he said.

FILE - An employee has his certification checked as Italy's new "Green Pass" vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, at the Trenitalia, Italian train company offices, in Rome, on Oct. 15, 2021. Italy is making life more uncomfortable for non-vaccinated people as the holidays near, excluding them from indoor restaurant dining, theaters and museums into the New Year in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get the shot. Starting Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 through Jan. 15, police can control whether diners seated in restaurants or bars have a "super" health pass certifying that they are either vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

