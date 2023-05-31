Unprecedented wildfire on Canada's Atlantic coast still burning after four days

Meldrum said the 8.4-square kilometer (3.2 mile) fire northwest of the port city’s downtown grew slightly overnight and could flare up again in the warmer than usual weather. Wind gusts from the southwest were expected to reach 25 kilometers per hour (15 miles), and the temperature was forecast to rise to about 25 C (77 F), with the humidity remaining very low at around 20%.

Meldrum said the fire could quickly grow and spread, which is why the Halifax area's 100-square-kilometer (39 mile) evacuation zone will remain in place.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said charges will be brought against anyone burning outdoors, and that anyone responsible for starting a wildfire could be required to pay expenses relating to controlling or extinguishing the blaze, along with any related damages. “We are taking a no tolerance approach,” Savage said.

The much larger fire that forced 2,000 people to flee outside Barrington has grown to almost 200 square kilometers (77 square miles) since it started last weekend, making it one of largest ever recorded in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston declared a ban on all travel and activity in wooded areas, and implored people to avoid any activity that could start more fires.

“Don’t be burning right now. No burning in Nova Scotia. Conservation officers reported six illegal burns last night. This is absolutely ridiculous with what’s happeniung in this province — three out-of-control fires, eight fires yesterday, 12 on Sunday. Do Not Burn!” Houston said Tuesday. “We have to do what we can to make sure we don’t have new fires popping up.”

Scott Tingley, the forest protection manager in the province’s wildfire management group, said it is safe to say that all of these fires were “very likely human-caused.”

“Much of it probably is preventable. Accidents do happen and so that’s why we certainly appreciate the premier’s message,” Tingley said.

