Unmute, please: Echoes, glitches resound in virtual summit

The first time Macron came on, there was no simultaneous translation until the very end, when he introduced Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But no one told Putin. For an uncomfortably long time, more than a minute, the Russian leader was silent on screen, staring forward and not talking except to turn his head toward aides. Sometimes his finger danced around his lips and chin.

Finally he got his cue and started to talk.

When Putin finished, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the master of ceremonies, asked for the tape of Macron to be replayed. The translation was still late, but at least it showed up.

Australia's prime minister had a glitch that Zoom users know all too well in the “you're on mute” era. He started talking, but no one could hear him at first.

During several leaders' talks, phone-dialing beeps intruded. There were several times when stray voices talked over leaders, and the feed from Colombia was fuzzy.

When Biden came back for his second talk, this time emphasizing money and technology, technology didn’t cooperate. That start-of-the-show echo was back, was back.

Not all the funny moments were technical glitches.

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, wanted everyone to know fighting climate change isn’t about “bunny hugging.” So serious was he about making the point, he used the phrase twice, essentially saying “hare, hare” to the echo theme.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the opening session of the virtual global Leaders Summit on Climate, as he sits in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London, Thursday April 22, 2021. The virtual event attended by many national leaders from their countries, to raise global ambition on climate change is taking place on Earth Day, and hosted by US President Joe Biden. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Climate Summit video conference, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Thursday, April, 22, 2021. (Ian Langsdon/ Pool photo via AP) Credit: Ian Langsdon Credit: Ian Langsdon