University says Uyghur student didn't go to Hong Kong where he reportedly went missing

The alleged disappearance of Abuduwaili Abudureheman, who has been studying in Seoul for seven years, sparked widespread concerns on social media since Amnesty first reported his case, saying the student appeared to have been detained and interrogated. Amnesty raised questions about the Hong Kong government's possible involvement in human rights violations that rights groups accuse the Chinese government of committing against Uyghurs.

A day later, the Hong Kong government hit back at what it called "groundless and unfounded remarks" as an attempt to smear it. It said government records showed the student had not entered the city, nor was he refused entry, and it requested an apology from the group.

The United Nations and human rights groups accuse China of detaining a million or more Uyghurs and members of other predominantly Muslim groups in camps where many have said they were tortured, sexually assaulted and forced to abandon their language and religion.

China denies the accusations, which are based on interviews with survivors and photos and satellite images of the Xinjiang region where many Uyghurs live.

___

Leung reported from Hong Kong.