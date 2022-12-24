University of California workers end strike, ratify contract

The agreements cover about 36,000 workers, many of whom make as little as $24,000 annually, a paltry salary for living in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley, where the university system has campuses.

The union said the strike, which began in mid-November, was largest ever among academic workers. It was being closely watched by other university campuses around the country.

About 12,000 other striking workers, mainly postdoctoral students and academic researchers, already ratified an agreement that will boost their pay by 29%. They will also get better family leave, child care subsidies and job security.

The strike lasted for a month before a tentative agreement was reached last Friday. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg served as a mediator after several failed attempts to reach a deal.

By the end of 2024, the minimum pay for teaching assistants will be at least $36,000, with higher pay for students on campuses in particularly expensive cities. Graduate student researchers will make at least $40,000, according to union representatives.

Workers can get childcare subsidies of more than $2,000 a semester.

A group of workers branded as “Strike to Win" urged workers to vote against the tentative agreement, saying it failed to meet demands of a $54,000 base wage, more financial support for international students, $2,000 a month for childcare subsidies and expanded protections for people with disabilities.