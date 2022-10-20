University of Arizona to exhibit Linda McCartney photographs

The exhibition will run from Feb. 24 until Aug. 5 and be free to the public, school officials said. They added that the retrospective on McCartney's career will also highlight her many ties to Tucson, where she died in 1998 from breast cancer at age 56.

McCartney took up photography as a hobby while attending the University of Arizona in the early 1960s, and many of her earliest photos have Tucson’s Sonoran Desert as a backdrop.