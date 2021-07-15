UnitedHealth raises outlook after strong second quarter

The country's largest U.S. health insurer earned $4.27 billion, or $4.46 per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, per-share earning were $4.70, far better than the $4.41 that Wall Street had been projecting, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

It's still below the $6.64 billion, or $6.91 per share, the company earned in the same three-month period last year, which ended June 30. Those three months were an extraordinary stretch with so many people calling off visits to the doctor's office, elective surgery, and other non-emergency visits due the pandemic.