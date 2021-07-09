United sees more travel rebound, adds flights to warm spots

U.S. air travel has rebounded from pandemic lows last year to frequently more than 2 million people a day, although numbers are still about 20% below July 2019, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

Some airlines have struggled to keep up with the bigger crowds, particularly Southwest and American. So far in July, both airlines have canceled about 3% of their flights and more than one-third were delayed at least 15 minutes, according to figures from tracking service FlightAware.

In June, 40% of Southwest flights were delayed and 3% were canceled, while 31% of American flights were late and 4% were canceled, Flightaware said. The airlines have mostly blamed their difficulties on bad weather.