United loses $1.36 billion as business travel remains weak

United executives declined to comment until talking to analysts on Tuesday. CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement that executives “now see a clear path to profitability. We’re encouraged by the strong evidence of pent-up demand for air travel" and can match it to meet targets for a financial recovery.

The airline said in a news release that it turned cash-flow positive in March, excluding certain costs. United expects positive earnings before interest, taxes and certain other expenses later this year, assuming that business and international travel return to 30% of their pre-pandemic levels.

United said it won't be profitable on a normal accounting basis until those sectors return to 65% of their 2019 levels, and it didn't offer a forecast for when that might happen.

It will be a smaller United Airlines. Like other U.S. carriers, United convinced thousands of employees to leave voluntarily — the terms of federal aid prohibited furloughs — and it aims to cut permanent costs by $2 billion a year.

Chicago-based United's first-quarter loss was narrower than a year ago, when it lost $1.70 billion. The airline earned a profit of $292 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Without payroll relief from taxpayers and other temporary items, United would have lost $2.45 billion, or $7.50 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of $7.08 per share.

Revenue was $3.22 billion, a 60% drop from a year earlier and 66% lower than the same quarter in 2019. Analysts expected $3.26 billion.

United filled 57% of its seats in the first quarter, compared to 71% a year ago. International flights were only 43% full even though they were far fewer of them, as the airline reduced its schedule to match weak ticket sales.

Cargo was a bright spot, nearly doubling from a year ago. Like other carriers, United took advantage of space in the bellies of its planes to carry more goods. Still, cargo accounted for only 15% of United's revenue, a share that is likely to gradually decline over the next several quarters as air freight is replaced by passenger bags.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell 2% in extended trading after the release of its earnings report. They closed Monday's regular session down 1.6%.