Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold

Union Pacific has put more than 1,000 of these embargoes in place this year — significantly more than all the other major freight railroads combined — as part of its effort to clear up congestion along the railroad. CEO Lance Fritz said a brief letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board Friday that UP will put all new embargoes on hold.

These orders that force businesses to temporarily limit their shipments and pull some of their railcars off of UP's network caught regulators eye because they are up significantly over the past few years. In 2018, UP used 140 of them, according to the STB.