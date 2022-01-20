Union Pacific Q4 profit up 24% despite weak rail volume

"Although uncertainty remains around COVID variants and supply chain disruptions, we see a positive demand environment in 2022 and continued traction from business development efforts driving growth,” CEO Lance Fritz said in a prepared statement.

Union Pacific expects shipping volume to grow faster this year than industrial production, which it believes will rise 4.8%.

The railroad plans to spend $3.3 billion on capital improvements to its network of 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states as it invests more for growth. A year ago, UP spent about $3 billion.

Later Thursday another railroad, Florida's CSX Corp., will also report quarterly earnings.

