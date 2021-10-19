Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine

Vaccine mandates from governments and other businesses have generated resistance in various workplaces.

The railroad told employees that they would be medically disqualified under their contracts rather than fired if they didn't get the shots.

But the unions said Union Pacific was unfairly changing the conditions of their employment without bargaining over it as required.

“We also recognize the seriousness of the pandemic, but such does not permit the carrier to institute an arbitrary policy, which will have a sweeping effect on the current working conditions at Union Pacific Railroad,” SMART-TD officials said in a letter to railroad executives.

The other unions that objected to the mandate were the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way unit of the International Teamsters union and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

The engineers' union pointed out to the railroad that many people across the country have been reluctant to get vaccinated.

“The carrier certainly must be aware that there is a substantial divide in this country when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination,” officials from the BLET union wrote to the railroad. “Moreover, it should come as no surprise that many of our members are opposed to being forced to get a vaccination, for a variety of reasons, while many have already been vaccinated.”

Union Pacific is one of the nation’s largest railroads. it operates 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states.