BreakingNews
Here are the new attractions coming to Kings Island in 2023
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Union members approve new contract with UPS

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
A union says aircraft maintenance workers at Georgia-based UPS have approved a three-year contract that provides raises and pension improvements for more than 1,600 union members nationwide

ATLANTA (AP) — Aircraft maintenance workers at Georgia-based UPS approved a three-year contract that provides raises and pension improvements for more than 1,600 union members nationwide, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said.

Wage hikes of 3.3% and increases in pension benefits will begin in November 2023, the union said in a statement Tuesday after more than 87% of voting members of Teamsters Local 2727 approved the deal.

With headquarters in metro Atlanta, the shipping company will increase pension contributions a half-percent to 13.5% beginning in November 2025, the statement said.

Local 2727 represents aircraft maintenance workers and other UPS aviation employees in 93 cities nationwide, the Teamsters said.

In Other News
1
Embattled UK leader Liz Truss insists she's 'not a quitter'
2
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
3
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
4
Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law
5
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top