Unilever hikes prices for products but expects strong sales

Uniever reported revenue of 29.6 billion euros ($30 billion) in the first half of 2022, up 14.9% from a year ago, with an operating profit of 4.5 billion euros. Revenue reached 15.8 billion euros in the second quarter, up 17.5% from the previous year.

Sales in the U.S. and India grew strongly from April to June, while they were weighed down in China by lockdowns, the company said.

Unilever raised its outlook for the year, saying it expects sales growth to exceed the previous forecast of 4.5% to 6.5% even as prices remain high for the materials and ingredients it needs.

Industry say companies like Unilever are being forced to walk a fine line between covering costs and losing customers.

“We’ve heard from supermarkets that shoppers are now starting to slide down the value chain in an attempt to keep shopping lists intact," said Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, a British financial service company. “Juggling higher prices and weaker consumers is a tough act to nail, so far Unilever looks to be doing a decent job."

The report from Unilever comes a day after Walmart Inc. lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, saying rising prices on food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins.