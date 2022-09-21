UNICEF renews Pakistan flood appeal as 17 more people die

UNICEF said more than 3.4 million children have been uprooted from their homes and the floodwaters have claimed the lives of more than 550 children across Pakistan.

“Without a significant surge in support, we fear many more children will lose their lives," UNICEF said in a statement.

In Sindh, many of the roads and bridges have been washed away or are badly damaged, and thousands of families remain cut off and desperately need support. “Families have no food, safe water or medicines," the agency said.

UNICEF has set up 71 mobile health camps and temporary schools for children in the flood-affected areas. But its $39 million appeal is still less than a third funded, UNICEF added. That sum is part of U.N.'s flash appeal for $160 million to support Pakistan's flood response.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with world leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, seeking more help from the international community to tackle the record-breaking floods.

In a televised message from New York, Sharif on Wednesday urged philanthropists to urgently and generously donate baby food for children affected by the floods. “God will reward you for this noble work," he said.

The United Nations on Wednesday expressed its concern over increasing cases of waterborne diseases among floods survivors. “We are deeply worried about the very real possibility of a wave of death and disease which is already stretching its tentacles. A second disaster is looming in sight," the U.N. said in a statement.

It said over 134,000 cases of diarrhea and 44,000 cases of malaria were reported in the flood-hit area of Sindh just this past week.

“Millions of children are still grappling to survive, and we fear thousands will not make it," the U.N. said, adding that 6 children had died the previous day in Sindh.

Pakistan's infrastructure and agriculture have also been decimated, raising concerns for a looming food crisis. Authorities say the damage caused by the floods amounts to at least $30 billion.

People receive treatment at a temporary medical center in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

People receive treatment at a temporary medical center in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

People from flood-affected areas wait to get free food distributed by a charity, in Chachro, near Tharparkar, a district of southern Sindh province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

A woman walks at a camp as she take a refuge after leaving her flood-hit homes, in Jaffarabad, a district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Devastating floods in Pakistan's worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children's agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

A pregnant woman carries water as she take a refuge at a camp after leaving her flood-hit homes, in Jaffarabad, a district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Devastating floods in Pakistan's worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children's agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Displaced families, who fled their flood-hit homes, line up to get relief aid in Jaffarabad, a district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Devastating floods in Pakistan's worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children's agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Displaced families, who fled their flood-hit homes, line up to get relief aid in Jaffarabad, a district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Devastating floods in Pakistan's worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children's agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Families take a refuge at a camp after leaving their flood-hit homes, in Jaffarabad, a district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Devastating floods in Pakistan's worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children's agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Families take a refuge at a camp after leaving their flood-hit homes, in Jaffarabad, a district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Devastating floods in Pakistan's worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children's agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Families take a refuge at a camp after leaving their flood-hit homes, in Jaffarabad, a district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Devastating floods in Pakistan's worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children's agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Flood victims jostle to buy flour in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Devastating floods in Pakistan's worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children's agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)