Undertakers, rabbis join global fight promoting COVID shots

On a December day, a convoy of hearses with sirens wailing drove up to a shopping mall in Johannesburg’s sprawling Soweto township.

“Vaccinate, vaccinate!’’ Vuyo Mabindisi of Vuyo’s Funeral Services said as he handed out pamphlets on how to avoid COVID-19. “We don’t want to see you coming to our offices."

Several people responded with curiosity and questions, while others carried on with their shopping.

With a population of 60 million, South Africa has reported 3 million-plus COVID-19 cases, including over 90,000 deaths. Those are the highest figures in Africa. Only about 40% of South Africa's adult population is fully vaccinated, and that is one of the best levels on the continent. After a fitful start, there is ample vaccine.

Thabo Teffo, a 32-year-old bank employee, was among those seeking shots recently at a Soweto church.

Teffo said he had been skeptical but came under pressure from his parents and two vaccinated sisters, and also had a recent health scare that turned out not to be COVID-19.

“That encouraged me to go ahead and get vaccinated for my peace of mind and to protect my family,” he said.

Rupali Limaye, a behavioral scientist who studies global vaccine hesitancy at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said community-level efforts may resonate more than impersonal mass media campaigns.

German pastor Christoph Herbst believes giving COVID-19 shots in surroundings that feel more familiar than medical settings may help. That’s why he and several other Lutheran pastors in the Saxony region contacted an aid group to offer shots inside their churches, despite sometimes violent anti-vaccination protests in recent weeks. Some pastors have been criticized and even threatened.

“We believe that we have a responsibility that goes beyond ourselves," said Herbst, of St. Petri church in the eastern city of Chemnitz. "We’re not doctors and we’re not professionals. But we have the space and we have volunteers who can organize something like this.”

Herbst opened St. Petri’s wrought-iron doors on a recent vaccination day and sighed with relief when he saw the long line of people waiting in the cold.

Retirees Hannelore Hilbert and her husband came to get booster shots in time for the holidays.

“Last year’s Christmas was really sad. We were all alone,” said the 70-year-old Hilbert, who looked forward to celebrating with at least some of her five grandchildren in person — not on Skype, like last year.

The Western-made vaccines have proved extraordinarily safe and remarkably effective overall at preventing COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, and experts say that seems to be holding true even amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Health authorities warn that low vaccination rates are giving the virus more opportunities to mutate into new variants.

Saxony has Germany’s lowest vaccination rate and high COVID-19 numbers.

Herbst said many naysayers are concerned about possible side effects, feel they are overly pressured by authorities, or resent any measures supported by the government. Some feel discriminated against as East Germans, because not all their hopes have been fulfilled 30 years after communism’s collapse.

“It’s important that there’s a space where we listen to each other without immediately lapsing into condemnation,” Herbst said.

Chicago community activist Caesar Thompson uses that same approach as he knocks on doors in struggling Black neighborhoods hit hard by the virus.

Thompson, 44, is a “vaccine ambassador’’ enlisted by city health authorities. He said the idea is not to strong-arm or cajole. Instead, he said, he offers information, answers questions and lets people know he can sign them up to receive shots in their homes or nearby.

Thompson has a salesman’s gift of gab, and he has used it at churches, train stations, parks, flea markets — almost anywhere people gather.

Thompson said it helps that he’s “just a guy on the street." “You might even know me if you live in my neighborhood,” he said.

In communities he targets, the coronavirus is often not the most pressing concern, Thompson said. For people in crime-ridden neighborhoods who lack jobs or health insurance and are struggling to feed their families, “COVID is down the list for them," he said.

In conservative Wyoming, the vaccine can be a hard sell. Commissioners in Campbell County voted against using federal dollars for an education campaign about the vaccines, worrying that it would smack of a mandate. The county’s vaccination rate is about 27%.

Gabby Watson, 23, of Gillette, said she has no intention of getting vaccinated "because I’m really healthy and take care of myself. I’m just not a high risk for COVID. I just don’t see the reasoning for me to get the vaccine.”

She said the U.S. government is pushing COVID-19 vaccines too hard.

“They’re pushing more people away and creating more of this thought bubble of, ‘What the hell are you trying to do with my body? What are you trying to do with my freedom?'" Watson said. “And that’s not a good direction to go into either.”

Suspicion of secular authorities is rampant in Israel's community of ultra-Orthodox Jews, They shun many trappings of modern life, follow a strict interpretation of Judaism and rely on rabbis to guide many life decisions. While some rabbis have encouraged vaccination, others have taken a less aggressive approach.

The ultra-Orthodox have some of Israel's lowest vaccination rates and have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Now, facing omicron, Israeli officials “are going on the offensive,″ said Avraham Rubinstein, the mayor of Bnei Brak, the country’s largest ultra-Orthodox city. They are deploying mobile vaccination clinics and enlisting prominent rabbis in the community.

Yossi Levy, a 45-year-old ultra-Orthodox Jew, recovered from the virus earlier this year, as have his eight children and wife. He has repeatedly booked and canceled COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

“It isn’t something pressing. I’m not opposed to it. It’s just laziness,” Levy said.

While Israel's vaccination rates for the second dose among the general population hover around 63% and the booster at 45%, in the ultra-Orthodox community the numbers are around half of that.

The ultra-Orthodox — 13% of Israel’s population — tend to live in crowded neighborhoods, with large families in small apartments, where sickness can spread quickly. Synagogues, the centerpiece of social life, bring men together in small spaces. Also, half of that population is under 16 and only recently became eligible for vaccination.

Gilad Malach, who heads the ultra-Orthodox program at a Jerusalem think tank, said there is a "double fear: fear of the state and fear of science. There is no basic trust in these entities.’’

In India, complacency is contributing to a low rate of second shots among the population of 1.4 billion: 40% are fully vaccinated and around 19% have received just one shot.

The country has recorded nearly 35 million cases and over 450,000 deaths.

In Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populated state, Rohit Kanojia received his first shot in August but didn’t get the second one.

“I forgot,” the 23-year-old said, adding that people are no longer afraid of COVID-19. People roam around without masks and no one maintains social distance, he said. “Life is almost normal."

Jeet Bahadur, a 45-year-old cook, got his second shot months late at a Sikh temple in New Delhi. For him, like many others in India who are trying to eke out a living in a crippled economy, the virus just wasn’t very high on his list of priorities.

___

Associated Press writers Andrew Meldrum in Johannesburg; Mead Gruver in Fort Collins, Colorado; Kirsten Grieshaber in Chemnitz, Germany; Anupam Nath in Guwahati, India; Krutika Pathi, Rishi Lekhi and Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi; Biswajeet Banerjee in Lucknow, India; and Tia Goldenberg in Bnei Brak, Israel, contributed to this report.

Caption Health workers try to convince elderly people to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Ouguri village, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. From South African undertakers to ultra-Orthodox Israeli rabbis, an unconventional cadre of people has joined global efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. Launching campaigns that traditionally have been the realm of public health authorities, they're opening church doors, going door to door, village to village, touting the benefits of vaccination, sometimes making shots available on the spot. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath

Caption A doctor gives a man a vaccination against coronavirus inside the St. Petri church in Chemnitz, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. From South African undertakers to ultra-Orthodox Israeli rabbis, an unconventional cadre of people has joined global efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. Launching campaigns that traditionally have been the realm of public health authorities, they're opening church doors, going door to door, village to village, touting the benefits of vaccination, sometimes making shots available on the spot. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Reflected in a shop's window, Ultra-Orthodox men and women cross a main junction in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday , Dec. 26, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel have yet to receive their COVID shots. The group has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country despite being pummeled by the virus throughout the pandemic. Facing the new coronavirus variant omicron, officials are scrambling to ramp up vaccination rates in a population that has so far been slow to roll up their sleeves. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit

Caption A participant in the Rapid Employment and Development Initiative, READI Chicago program, questions Caesar Thompson, background, during Thompson's Q&A session on the COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Chicago. Thompson has spent the past several months in Chicago communities hard-hit by COVID-19, working with city public health authorities to boost vaccination rates. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption People line up for vaccination in front of the St. Petri church where the the relief organization Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe is offering vaccinations against the coronavirus all day long in Chemnitz, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Chemnitz, a city of about 247,000 citizens which was known as Karl-Marx-Stadt during Communist times, is located in southern Saxony. The state has the lowest vaccination rate in the entire country and it's also currently one of the regions with the highest number of virus infections. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 to a woman, who earlier refused the vaccine, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Sativeti village, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath

Caption Caesar Thompson, left, waits behind a curtain before talking to participants in the Rapid Employment and Development Initiative, READI Chicago program, where Thompson also answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Chicago. Thompson has spent the past several months in Chicago communities hard-hit by COVID-19, working with city public health authorities to boost vaccination rates. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption FILE - A Funeral Parlours Association member distributes a leaflet in Soweto, South Africa, Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021. Over 40 hearses took part in what was a COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign, with the slogan: "We not in a hurry to see you!" (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) Credit: Jerome Delay

Caption Health workers carry containers with COVID-19 vaccines during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Sativeti village, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath

Caption FILE - Funeral parlor hearses drive in a convoy through Soweto, South Africa, Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021. Over 40 hearses took part in what was a COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign, with the catchy slogan: "We not in a hurry to see you!" From South African undertakers to ultra-Orthodox Israeli rabbis, an unconventional cadre of people has joined global efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. Launching campaigns that traditionally have been the realm of public health authorities, they're opening church doors, going door to door, village to village, touting the benefits of vaccination, sometimes making shots available on the spot. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) Credit: Jerome Delay

Caption Caesar Thompson talks to participants in the Rapid Employment and Development Initiative, READI Chicago program, during Thompson's Q&A session on the COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Chicago. Thompson has spent the past several months in Chicago communities hard-hit by COVID-19, working with city public health authorities to boost vaccination rates. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption A doctor vaccinates a man against coronavirus inside the St. Petri church in the center of Chemnitz, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Chemnitz is located in southern Saxony, the state with the lowest vaccination rate in the entire country and it's also currently one of the regions with the highest number of virus infections. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth walks past a coronavirus vaccination center, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. From South African undertakers to ultra-Orthodox Israeli rabbis, an unconventional cadre of people has joined global efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. Launching campaigns that traditionally have been the realm of public health authorities, they're opening church doors, going door to door, village to village, touting the benefits of vaccination, sometimes making shots available on the spot. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty

Caption Caesar Thompson poses for a portrait after talking to participants in the Rapid Employment and Development Initiative, READI Chicago program, where Thompson answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Chicago. Thompson has spent the past several months in Chicago communities hard-hit by COVID-19, working with city public health authorities to boost vaccination rates. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast