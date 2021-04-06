UN warns over 27 million Congolese suffer from acute hunger

The U.N. Security Council imposed sanctions on Congo after the end of back-to-back wars that destroyed much of the central African nation by 2002. Sporadic violence has continued to plague the vast nation’s mineral-rich eastern border region where local militias regularly clash with one another, as well as with Congolese army forces and perpetrators of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The FAO and WFP said “conflict remains a key cause of hunger with large swathes of the conflict-affected eastern provinces of Ituri, North and South Kivu and Tanganyika, as well as the central region of the Kasais, the scene of recent conflict, the worst hit.” Other key factors include the slump in Congo’s economy and the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

“We need to urgently focus on growing food where it is needed most, and on keeping people’s sustenance-giving animals alive,” the FAO’s Congo representative, Aristide Ongone Obame, said in a statement. “The main agricultural season is around the corner and there is no time to waste.”

Expressing great concern at the recurring conflicts in eastern Congo, he said, “social and political stability is essential to strengthen food security and boost the resilience of vulnerable populations.”

WFP said it is is providing food to 8.7 million people in Congo and FAO said it aims to assist 1.1 million people in areas of high acute food insecurity with assistance to farm and raise livestock.

WFP’s Musoko said Congo should be able to feed its people.

“We cannot have children going to bed hungry and families skipping meals for an entire day,” he said in a statement.