UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region

The statement said chlorination activities to disinfect water are being scaled up and dosing rates are being increased in fragile and highly vulnerable communities to curb the spread of the disease.

On Monday, health officials said hospitals in the Syrian capital have been put on alert after more than two dozen cases of cholera and at least five deaths were reported.

The cases were reported in several provinces including Aleppo in the north, Latakia on the Mediterranean coast and Deir el-Zour along the border with Iraq.

The outbreak was the first since the country's conflict began 11 years ago.

Riza said the U.N. in Syria calls on donor countries for urgent additional funding to contain the outbreak and prevent it from spreading.