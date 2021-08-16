UN urged to probe alleged disappearances in Bangladesh

"Bangladesh authorities mock victims and routinely obstruct investigations, making clear that the government has no intention of meaningfully addressing enforced disappearances by its security forces,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

“As critics of the government live in fear of being forcibly disappeared, and families of the disappeared have little hope of getting justice from the government, U.N, human rights experts should open an investigation into enforced disappearances," Adams said.

Referring to data collected by Bangladeshi rights groups, Human Rights Watch said nearly 600 people have been forcibly disappeared by security forces since Hasina took office in 2009. While some victims have been released or appeared in court after weeks or months of secret detention, others were killed in what authorities labeled shootouts with police, it said.

“Scores are still missing. Many of the victims were critics of the ruling Awami League government,” the report said.

Calls to a spokesperson for the Rapid Action Battalion were not returned immediately.