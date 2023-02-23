UN to vote on resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

The draft resolution is all but certain to pass later in the day but is nonbinding. Diplomats from Ukraine's allies seek to win over more nations that have been ambivalent toward the war in previous votes, including China.

Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 75 countries addressed the assembly during two days of debate, with many urging support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine's territorial integrity. The war, which began on Feb. 24, 2022, has killed tens of thousands on both sides and has reduced entire cities to ruins.