UN to vote on allowing Ukraine's leader's virtual address

The proposed document to be voted on would have the 193-member world body express concern that leaders of “peace-loving“ U.N. sovereign nations can’t participate in person “for reasons beyond their control owing to ongoing foreign invasion, aggression, military hostilities that do not allow safe departure from and return to their countries, or the need to discharge their national defense and security duties and functions.”

The document, which has about 50 co-sponsors, would then permit Zelenskyy to submit a pre-recorded statement to be played in the General Assembly hall, stressing that this would not set a precedent for future high-level assembly meetings.