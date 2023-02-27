U.N. suspends flights in E. Congo after helicopter fired on

A helicopter returning from Walikale to the regional capital, Goma in North Kivu province, came under attack for 10 minutes last week but was able to land safely in Goma with all three crew and 10 passengers unharmed, said a statement by the U.N.'s World Food Program.

Flights have been suspended on specific routes in the region until the security situation can be reassessed, said the U.N. The helicopter delivers assistance to some of Congo's most remote areas which would otherwise be inaccessible because of poor roads or insecurity.