BreakingNews
Who is running in November’s election? Clark County candidates file for offices

UN says 5 staff members kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago walk free

The United Nations says five staff members who were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago have walked free
Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations said Friday that five staff members who were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago have walked free.

In a brief statement, U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said that all “available information suggests that all five colleagues are in good health.”

Haq named the freed men as Akm Sufiul Anam; Mazen Bawazir; Bakeel al-Mahdi; Mohammed al-Mulaiki; and Khaled Mokhtar Sheikh. All worked for the U.N. Department of Security and Safety, he said.

The identity of the kidnappers was not revealed.

In February 2022, suspected al-Qaida militants abducted five U.N. workers in southern Yemen's Abyan province, Yemeni officials told the Associated Press at the time.

Kidnappings are frequent in Yemen, an impoverished nation where armed tribesmen and militants take hostages to swap for prisoners or cash.

In Other News
1
Celebrity hair, makeup and nail stylists: How the Hollywood strikes...
2
Insurers won't cover new Alzheimer's treatment for some customers
3
Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower after pickup in wholesale...
4
Belgium is celebrating flowers and surrealism. And nothing is what it...
5
Poland's ruling party seeks referendum on privatization as it steps up...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top