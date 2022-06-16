UN: Sahel violence could drive more refugees toward Europe

UNHCR said 2021 marked the 15th straight year of annual increase in the number of people displaced within their own countries – to more than 53 million. Among the reasons: Rising violence in places like Myanmar, war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and extremist insurgencies in the Sahel, particularly in Burkina Faso and Mali.

Grandi said the Sahel has already faced years of droughts and floods; inequality in wealth, education and access to healthcare; and poor governance. Growing food insecurity and conflict have added to the pressures.

“People are still suffering — they do not have food, do not have water, do not have shelter and have to flee,” Grandi said. “I’m very worried about Sahel. And I don't think that we talk enough about this region that is, by the way, so close to Europe. And I think Europe should be much more worried.”

He noted that the world was facing events that forced refugees to flee even before the war in Ukraine.

“We are now all focused on Ukraine very much, but Ukraine comes after a line of other emergencies,” he said.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.