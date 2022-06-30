UN rights panel says it is alarmed over Ethiopia's abuses

Violence — some of it along ethnic lines — has since spread to other parts of the country, including in the Oromia and Amhara regions.

Witnesses recently told the AP more than 400 ethnic Amharas were killed in Oromia on June 18, shocking Ethiopians and the international community.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Ethiopia's prime minister said 338 people are now confirmed to have died in an attack earlier in June in Oromia’s West Wellega area. Billene Seyoum blamed the Oromo Liberation Army, or OLA, for the killings, saying the rebel group controls “pockets of Oromia where they are terrorizing civilians.”

But an OLA spokesman denied the allegations and said it was carried out by the government troops and a local militia. It called for an independent investigation.

The U.N. Ethiopia rights commission is expected to deliver a written report to the U.N. General Assembly later this year.