UN rights chief seeks help for surge in central Med migrants

Volker Türk called for solidarity with Italy, which has traditionally received most of the influx, adding that the Italian coast guard had rescued some 2,000 people on the route since Friday. Italy's right-wing government this week imposed a six-month state of emergency to deal with the situation.

“We are seeing a steep increase in the number of desperate people putting their lives at grave risk,” said Türk, who is the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, in a statement. “We cannot afford to dither, and to become embroiled in yet another debate about who is responsible."