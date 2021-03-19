UN rights chief: Justice at stake in trial over Floyd death

During her meetings last week, relatives of victims told her of the ongoing trauma faced by the loss of a child or sibling "so suddenly and violently,” Bachelet said. She cited their struggles with police and judicial authorities to achieve justice.

Bachelet said police brutality and racial discrimination continue against people of African descent, despite heightened visibility about the issues.

“To end racial injustice in law enforcement, we cannot simply see the tip of the iceberg, we must face the mass below the surface," she said. “We must address the legacies of enslavement, the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans, and its context of colonialism.”

Bachelet said she plans to issue a report to the 47-member-state council in June to recommend “an agenda for transformative change to dismantle systemic racism and police brutality against Africans and people of African descent” and help victims.

Lisa Peterson, an U.S. acting assistant Secretary of State, delivered a statement to the council on behalf of 150 states, saying that fighting racism and racial discrimination means “acknowledging and addressing the legacy of past transgressions” that often turn up in “systemic racism.”

“A great deal more needs to be done,” she said. “Many of our own countries suffer from historical inequalities that, decades and even centuries later, still cast long shadows over the present day.”