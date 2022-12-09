UN rights chief: Iran seeks 'chilling effect' with execution

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday praised the protesters in Iran, and called on authorities in Tehran to end what he called their “inhumane” crackdown against their own population.

Steinmeier, who as Germany’s head of state holds a largely ceremonial role, cited reports that more than 500 people, including children, have been killed by government forces in recent months.

Speaking after a 90-minute meeting Friday with Iranians living in Germany, Steinmeier accused Iran's government of bringing “fear and terror” on its people and paid respect to the protesters in Iran.

“I admire your bravery,” he said. “We see your suffering. We see the crimes being done to you.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also slammed Iran's first execution linked to the anti-government protests, saying the death penalty was being used “as an instrument of terror.”

Baerbock said late Thursday at a news conference in Dublin that the European Union would react with further “hard measures” against Iran.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday that the Iranian ambassador in Berlin was summoned for talks following the execution of Shekari.