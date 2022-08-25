UN rights chief hints report on Xinjiang may miss deadline

Bachelet insisted she had raised concerns with Chinese authorities, which included a virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping, about the detention conditions and “ill-treatment” of the people inside, when she visited to China and Xinjiang in May — a visit long in the making.

She said her office had received “huge numbers” of letters, starting as early as year ago, requesting the publication of the report on Xinjiang — and in recent months she received a letter from about 40 countries including China “asking for non-publication” of the report.

“We are always under pressure … from all sides,” Bachelet said.

She has said she is not seeking a new term for personal reasons and a desire to return home to Chile, where she served two terms as president.